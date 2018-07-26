English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Student accuses mother of demeaning her boyfriend’s manhood
There were light moments at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi after a university student accused her mother of dragging her to court because she did not like her boyfriend whom she accused of having a small manhood.
Cynthia Cherop , who has been charged with stealing 70,000 shillings from her mother in collaboration with her boyfriend pleaded guilty to the offence while her boyfriend Josphat Nganga denied the charges.