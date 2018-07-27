UN offers Sh8.2b for conservation drive

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has allocated Sh4 billion to support local communities in Kenya in the conservation of natural resources and protection of ecosystems.

Another Sh4.2 billion will be directed in combating poaching and illegal wildlife trafficking in Kenya through an integrated approach. Speaking during the launch of the sixth operational phase of the GEF Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP), Environment Cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko (pictured) said the programme resonates well with the national priorities.

“SGP Kenya since inception has provided technical and financial support to over 500 community-based projects implemented by NGOs and CBOs in various parts of the country,” he said.

UNDP GEF Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP) Director Amanda Serumaga said environmental degradation poses life-threatening challenges that endanger everyone. She said poor and vulnerable communities –SGP’s primary stakeholders- are most at risk because they depend on access to natural resources for their livelihoods and often live in fragile ecosystems.

“Communities are the custodians of the world’s remaining natural resources including forests, water-bodies, land and the atmosphere,” she said.