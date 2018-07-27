NATIONALNEWS

UN offers Sh8.2b for conservation drive

Bernard Gitau July 27, 2018
2,425 Less than a minute
Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko
Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko.Photo/courtesy

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has allocated Sh4 billion to support local communities in Kenya in the conservation of natural resources and protection of ecosystems.

Another Sh4.2 billion will be directed in combating poaching and illegal wildlife trafficking in Kenya through an integrated approach. Speaking during the launch of the sixth operational phase of the GEF Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP), Environment Cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko (pictured) said the programme resonates well with the national priorities.

“SGP Kenya since inception has provided technical and financial support to over 500 community-based projects implemented by NGOs and CBOs in various parts of the country,” he said.

UNDP GEF Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP) Director Amanda Serumaga said environmental degradation poses life-threatening challenges that endanger everyone. She said poor and vulnerable communities –SGP’s primary stakeholders- are most at risk because they depend on access to natural resources for their livelihoods and often live in fragile ecosystems.

“Communities are the custodians of the world’s remaining natural resources including forests, water-bodies, land and the atmosphere,” she said.

Show More

Related Articles

July 27, 2018
2,412

Tension mounts in Homa Bay over by-election

CS Amina Mohamed
July 27, 2018
2,413

Demolished schools not registered, says Amina

July 27, 2018
2,418

Boyfriend’s manhood claim shocks city court

July 27, 2018
2,423

Senate team wants killer dam owner charged

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker