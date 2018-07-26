Kalonzo offers to mediate Raila- Wetangula truce

Wiper party leader and NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has offered to mediate between ODM leader Raila Odinga and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula to end the ongoing tensions that threaten to break the NASA coalition.

Kalonzo spoke a day after ODM and Wiper MPs hit out at Wetangula accusing him of unnecessary bickering and piled pressure on Ford Kenya MPs to disassociate themselves from Wetangula’s remarks criticising Odinga.