Battle royale as media houses flex muscles

Levi Obonyo

Once again, it is that time for battle royale in the media industry. Who will control the airwaves by commanding the largest number of pair of eyes and ears and by extension the advertising revenue?

This battle has been waged before, but never on this scale and certainly not in the electronic media. The previous major media positioning to capture the market had been in the print media. That is when they had been as dramatic as they are now.

One recalls in the past when a host of senior editors, reporters and even high-profile cartoonists would move in one heist from Tom Mboya Street (and later Kimathi Street) to later Mombasa Road or vice versa. The shake-up then would sometimes be so dramatic with a bearing on the circulation and the raided media house would sometimes be hard put to prop up performance.

This time round, it started with whispers that Royal Media Services was initially offloading some senior staff. Then Kimathi Street and others followed suit, but what nobody probably expected was that the master player directing the game at Royal Media would change tact and decide that he would launch the battle for supremacy and at the expense of others. And he did, attracting big names in the field to join his stable.

Now there is a concentration of talent, beauty and ego at the Royal Media and it seems as if there has been very limited challenge to what Citizen has been doing. Kimathi Street is hardly stirring even though they should have the capacity to. In the lead up to the World Cup in Russia, there was what appeared to be a smart move by the Twin Towers to air the football tournament. But it also does not seem clear whether the Twin Towers team had a follow-up plan on how they would keep the people won over by soccer once the fields emptied in Russia.

Like a cunning fox, Royal Media laid in wait with an obscenely massive unveiling of their line up that essentially included the who is who in the news anchoring business. The unveiling was appropriately noisy drawing attention and certainly, even if only time will tell, audience to their screen. So far, the repackaging has not been disappointing. The old “new” stars are on display but there is also notable change in content with some depth brought in.

What is not clear is, however, what this will do to careers of the individuals. In their previous stations, they were big fish in a pool with not too many big fishes. Now they are in the pool of big fishes all fighting for a chance to appear in the radar. It is not going to be easy and it is safe to predict that some journalism careers will end or begin to fizzle out. Journalism is a game of constantly telling good stories. To show up once in a while, however bright you are, isn’t going to be good enough to maintain traction with the audience particularly if previously you had a bigger space.

What has been surprising is how little the rest of the industry has been doing to respond. The new team settling at Twin Towers is still finding its mojo but the content is still thin. Mombasa Road on the other hand appears like the weak boy in the school yard who has been the subject of bullying and is too weak to do anything about it.

It is never in the interest of the sector, the economy and society generally that journalism should be dominated by one station. Journalism, like democracy, thrives in competition and that is what one would want to see in our market. That is the only way we will keep leading the continent in this sector.

Writer is the Dean, School of Communication at Daystar University