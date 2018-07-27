Why Kenya’s borrowing frenzy not sustainable

Last week’s statement by African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina that Kenya’s public debt level is sustainable may have come as a shocker to many economists and even ordinary Kenyans.

It was a shocker because the country can only raise Sh1.1 trillion from taxes against a target of Sh1.5 trillion, which keeps on rising despite Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) failure to meet its annual collection target.

To those who keep reassuring the country that all is well, it was welcome news — and perhaps, a reason to engage lenders for more loans.

The majority who are feeling the economic squeeze may not share the optimism, though.

For me, the current borrowing craze, or appetite for it, is unsustainable for an economy that is struggling while the little there is being gobbled up by corruption cartels.

As an economist, Adesina should be in a better position to critically analyse the figures from the National Treasury to make an informed deduction on Kenya’s debt situation.

The level of borrowing, particularly in the last five years, has been intensive, with the debt burden doubling in that period.

As at November 2017, Kenya’s debt stood at whopping Sh4.6 trillion and growing.

We have not been able to meet our revenue collection targets – a fact that has forced the country to borrow to bridge the deficit.

For the past five consecutive years, KRA has not been able to meet its revenue targets mainly because they (targets) set by the National Treasury are unrealistic. The targets are way above what the economy can support.

As some experts say, Adesina chose to argue selectively instead of offering to examine whether Kenya’s debt is sustainable. Was he trying to placate Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich to consider taking another loan?

Interestingly, his peers at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) think differently.

A World Bank report warned last year that Kenya was among the 18 countries whose debt was above 50 per cent of Gross Domestic Product.

In January 2018, the AfDB economist, too, cautioned Kenya could struggle to meet its public debt obligations as more long-term loans continue to mature.

IMF has also warned the government against continued borrowing amid growing revenue deficit.

None other than the Central Bank of Kenya governor Patrick Njoroge has warned that our level of borrowing is unsustainable and called for new ways of financing projects.

He has advised the National Treasury to look into the non-debt financing options, such as Public Private Participation (PPP) system, instead of debt financing to avoid driving the country into a crisis.

According to Njoroge, Kenya has little headroom left for borrowing.

This emerged as the National Treasury tried to cut its overdraft by 75 per cent on healthy cash flow in the first quarter of 2018.

However, while attempts are being made to cut down the debt, there is nothing in sight to signal end to wastage of which there is ample scope and opportunity to control. Even if a fraction of wastage is curtailed, the result will be visible.

What Kenya needs urgently is a policy on a debt ceiling if we are to avoid a situation where we borrow our way to economic run.

We also need to cut-down the deficit and avoid setting unrealistic revenue collections targets as failure to meet them will always result in the oft-repeated feel-good-factor that we have not reached the debt ceiling.

—The writer is a business reporter, People Daily