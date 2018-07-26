English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Unsung Heroes: Focus on Jonah Mutiso a talented musician and comedian
People living with disabilities are faced with various challenges as they struggle to make ends meet forcing some to end up as beggars.
But Jonah Mutiso a blind man in Mombasa has defied the odds and opted to nurture his talent in music and his ability to imitate prominent leaders with a hope of making it through in the world of entertainment.
Denis Matara takes us through his story on this week’s edition of Unsung Heroes.