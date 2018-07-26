English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Unsung Heroes: Focus on Jonah Mutiso a talented musician and comedian

K24 Tv July 26, 2018
People living with disabilities are faced with various challenges as they struggle to make ends meet forcing some to end up as beggars.
But Jonah Mutiso a blind man in Mombasa has defied the odds and opted to nurture his talent in music and his ability to imitate prominent leaders with a  hope of making it through in the world of entertainment.
Denis Matara takes us through his story on this week’s edition of Unsung Heroes.

