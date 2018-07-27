We’ll empower locals to lower bursary uptake, says Kiraitu

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has promised to liberate residents from the culture of bursaries by initiating income-generating projects.

He said the only way to lower dependency is to address the causes of poverty in the area, adding that the demand for funds is a sign of poverty and vowed to economically empower the parents to pay the fees for themselves.

Speaking at the county headquarters in Meru town during an education forum day when he distributed bursaries amounting to Sh103 million to secondary school students, the governor urged all stakeholders to embrace the idea to help improve their livelihood.

He faulted the Treasury for delaying in the release of the bursary.

“It is very hard to get timely funding from the government because it requires nine approvals before it is released. The devolved units are feeling the heat because the kitty was supposed to be released last year. We are optimistic that the Treasury will channel the money to us in time,’’ said Kiraitu.