NATIONALNEWS

We’ll empower locals to lower bursary uptake, says Kiraitu

Dorcas Mbatia July 27, 2018
2,430 Less than a minute
Kiraitu Murungi.
Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi. Photo/Courtesy

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has promised to liberate residents from the culture of bursaries by initiating income-generating projects.

He said the only way to lower dependency is to address  the causes of poverty in the area, adding that the demand for funds is a sign of poverty and vowed to economically empower the parents to pay the fees for themselves.

Speaking at the county headquarters in Meru town during an education forum day when he distributed bursaries amounting to Sh103 million to secondary school students, the governor urged all stakeholders to embrace the idea to help improve their livelihood.

He faulted the Treasury for delaying in the release of the bursary.

“It is very hard to get timely funding from the government because it requires nine approvals before it is released. The devolved units are feeling the heat because the kitty was supposed to be released last year. We are optimistic that the Treasury will channel the money to us in time,’’ said Kiraitu.

Show More

Related Articles

July 27, 2018
2,412

Tension mounts in Homa Bay over by-election

CS Amina Mohamed
July 27, 2018
2,413

Demolished schools not registered, says Amina

July 27, 2018
2,418

Boyfriend’s manhood claim shocks city court

July 27, 2018
2,423

Senate team wants killer dam owner charged

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker