Spare non-Bukusu knife, county tells circumcisers

Bungoma county government has cautioned circumcisers against forcibly circumcising non-Bukusus.

Gender and Culture executive Evelyn Kakai said the area is cosmopolitan and those who do not subscribe to Bukusu customs should not be harassed.

Speaking at Kenya Red Cross Society offices in Kanduyi town when they issued more than 800 traditional circumcisers with licenses in readiness for the annual rite, Kakai urged residents to respect other people’s culture.

The circumcision season kicks off on August 1 in Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties with close to 3,000 boys expected to undergo the ritual during the one month ceremony.

Kakai said Bungoma County Referral Hospital will provide a standby ambulance to offer assistance to candidates in case of emergencies. Hospital director Alice Wafula said only those who had been trained will be allowed to conducting the exercise.