National Assembly Speaker issues new directives

K24 Tv July 26, 2018
National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi. Photo/FILE

The speaker of the national assembly Justin Muturi has issued tough new rules to guide the conduct of parliamentary committees.
In an advisory issued Thursday evening, parliamentary committee will no longer be allowed to carry out parallel investigations with state investigating agencies to prevent  the duplication of roles and wastage of public resources.
Members have also been barred from having cosy relations with witnesses before and during hearings.

