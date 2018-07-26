English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
National Assembly Speaker issues new directives
The speaker of the national assembly Justin Muturi has issued tough new rules to guide the conduct of parliamentary committees.
In an advisory issued Thursday evening, parliamentary committee will no longer be allowed to carry out parallel investigations with state investigating agencies to prevent the duplication of roles and wastage of public resources.
Members have also been barred from having cosy relations with witnesses before and during hearings.