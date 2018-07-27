Rasanga commends lobby war on malaria as prevalence rate goes down by 11pc

Eric Juma

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga has praised the Malaria Control and Evaluation Partnership in Africa (Macepa) for injecting resources on strategies that have seen the disease prevalence drop from 38 per cent to 27 per cent.

He said the organisation has facilitated training for community health workers on malaria control strategies that have been adopted at the household level.

“Treating the disease is very expensive especially for poor households. The economic and social effects of the disease are a major obstacle towards reducing poverty,” he said. He added that the programme has supported “the coordination of rapid implementation of proven malaria-control strategies – including offering insecticide-treated nets, indoor mosquito control and effective medication in Gem, Alego/Usonga and Ugenya sub-counties. County Health executive Mary Olute criticised some people who are still clinging on outdated beliefs saying they are eroding the gains made in rolling back the disease.