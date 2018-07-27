NATIONALNEWS

Rasanga commends lobby war on malaria as prevalence rate goes down by 11pc

People Daily July 27, 2018
2,431 Less than a minute
Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga.

Eric Juma

Siaya Governor  Cornel Rasanga has praised the Malaria Control and Evaluation Partnership in Africa (Macepa) for injecting resources on strategies that have seen the disease prevalence drop from 38 per cent to 27 per cent.

He said the organisation has facilitated training for community health workers on malaria control strategies that have been adopted at the household level.

“Treating the disease is very expensive especially for poor households. The economic and social effects of the disease are a major obstacle towards reducing poverty,” he said. He added that the programme has supported “the coordination of  rapid implementation of proven malaria-control strategies – including offering  insecticide-treated nets, indoor mosquito control and effective medication in Gem, Alego/Usonga and Ugenya sub-counties. County Health executive Mary Olute criticised some people who are still clinging on outdated beliefs saying they are  eroding the gains made in rolling back the disease.

Show More

Related Articles

July 27, 2018
2,412

Tension mounts in Homa Bay over by-election

CS Amina Mohamed
July 27, 2018
2,413

Demolished schools not registered, says Amina

July 27, 2018
2,418

Boyfriend’s manhood claim shocks city court

July 27, 2018
2,423

Senate team wants killer dam owner charged

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker