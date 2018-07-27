EABL revenue grows by 5pc to post Sh74b

East Africa Breweries Ltd (EABL) innovations delivered good performance contributing 22 per cent to its net sales and a five per cent revenue growth of Sh73.5 billion for the year ending June 30, 2018.

EABL’s spirits net sales increased eight per cent in the full year, driven by a strong performance of the mainstream spirits portfolio (up 23 per cent) while beer increased four per cent, fuelled by growth of bottled beer and partially offset by a decline of Senator keg sales.

Brands like Serengeti Lite in Tanzania, Tusker Cider in Kenya and Uganda Waragi flavours did well.

Due to the good performance, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Sh5.50 per share to stand at Sh7.50 per share. The gross margin improved by four per cent during the period.

EABL’s marketing spend went up 19 per cent, ahead of net sales growth to rejuvenate bottled beer, drive innovation and improve Senator keg’s performance.

Full-year profit from operations was up by four per cent excluding the impact of provisions made for pending tax claims.

Profit after tax declined by 15 per cent as a result of the one-off tax provisions. The overall strong underlying performance with robust cash flow delivery ensured the necessary funding for the higher investment in the period.

EABL Group managing director Andrew Cowan said the company continued to make progress on its performance ambition as it increased investments behind brands, capital expenditure and capability to sustain future growth momentum.