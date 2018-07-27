State makes move to end Turkana oil stalemate

The government has hinted at an end to Turkana oil impasse, saying a concrete deal to end the stalemate could be reached today.

Striking an upbeat note yesterday, Petroleum Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau said the impending memorandum of understanding (MoU) between leaders from Turkana County, area Members of Parliament (MPs) and oil companies on the ground would be signed today, with the Energy and Interior ministries expected to endorse or witness the process.

“The Cabinet secretary expects that if all is agreed upon the agreement will be signed today. As soon as this is done, we will sit down with local communities and Tullow and go through the legacy issue so that we can start on a clean slate.”

The British oil and gas company, Tullow Oil Plc, Canadian Africa Oil and French firm – Total – make the list of three companies that have heavily invested in Kenya’s oil industry whose survival now hinges on the MoU.

Tullow Oil halted its oilfields operations including tracking of crude oil to Mombasa for storage last month after locals blocked movement of oil to the coastal town, citing unending insecurity in the bandit-prone region and demanding more jobs as well as tender openings for its youth.

The PS yesterday pointed to the first signs that a deal would emerge from the meetings underway in Lokichar being attended by Energy CS John Munyes with a forecast of what he described as “very positive.”

Munyes is presently moored in a stakeholders’ meeting in Turkana involving area leaders and representatives from the county in an effort to sign the pact, which if approved in time could see resumption of operations and movement of oil to Mombasa, with firms involved already working behind schedule.

Munyes said last week that the freeze in transportation of oil had left Tullow Oil and its partners with heavy cost burden estimated at Sh600 million as of last week which is delaying early oil export plan.

Yesterday Kamau, while unveiling the second quarter Petroleum Insight magazine said the stand-off was bleeding Sh100,000 every- day citing need for a quick resolve to the deadlock.

“The CS is working very hard to ensure return to oil production in the Lokichar Basin, together with stakeholders,” he said.

The stalemate which began when locals broke into Ngamia 8 oil fields with their demands, now put to jeopardy ambitious targets by Tullow Oil to produce about 100,000 barrels of oil per day by 2022.

The firm is presently aiming for an investment decision on its Kenyan project, whose total gross Capital Expenditure associated with the Foundation Stage is expected to be $2.9 billion (Sh291.5 billion), split between $1.8 billion (Sh180.9 billion) for the upstream and $1.1 billion (Sh110.6 billion) for the construction of pipeline with an investment decision on the upstream and pipeline expected in 2019.