How Kenya loses millions to hard wood cartels annually

Musa Radoli

Kenya loses millions of shillings to smugglers of hard wood purchased in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through its porous border with Uganda.

For the vice to thrive, the cartels rope in unscrupulous law enforcement officers, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers based at the Kenya – Uganda border, officers manning weigh bridges along the Busia – Nairobi, and Busia – Kakamega – Nairobi highways.

Using heavy duty trucks as the most preferred mode of transport, the cartels ferry their cargo from deep inside Congo forest in the DRC to the Eastern Uganda and then proceed towards the Busia and Malaba border towns.

The dealers avoid official border points at Malaba and Busia and smuggle the cargo through “panya routes” along the porous border or make false declarations to get KRA clearance and at weigh bridges.

Investigations by People Daily revealed that in these towns, dealers have established fortified godowns to store the timber as operatives “clear the way” for onward transportation to Nairobi and Mombasa, some are even exported.

The most preferred timber is Mahogany, although other varieties like Iroko, Bubinga and Sapelle are also eyed in the lucrative trade.

Siaya county recently impounded a number of trailer trucks with smuggled hard wood timber along the Busia – Kisumu highway most of which had fake import documents that indicated that the load had been weighed at Busia and declared to be 36 tonnes. However, when Siaya police officers on mobile weighbridge, recently intercepted them, they were found to be carrying 75 tonnes.

Clearance

Siaya OCPD Ancent Kaloki said documents produced by the transporters were not genuine even as the crew claimed the timber had been sourced from Uganda.

“Police ordered the crew to go back to Busia and get KRA clearance, which they did after paying a Sh221,000 fine. It is common knowledge that Mahogany comes from the equatorial forest of Congo and not Uganda,” Kaloki said, adding that the racket involves prominent personalities and that officers at the Busia entry point could be on the payroll of the cartels who help them abet crime.

Asked about the timber racket, however, a senior KRA official in charge of Busia County said he was not aware of the alleged collusion between his officers and transporters. He even said he was not aware the timber traders were falsifying documents to evade tax.

The Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) acting Managing Director Jane Njuguna confirmed to People Daily that Kenya imports large quantities of hard wood timber from the DRC and Tanzania, but the institute cannot estimate the value of timber smuggled into the country.

“Kenya consumes various forest products such as sawn wood, firewood, charcoal, construction and transmission poles. The construction and woodwork sectors have witnessed rapid growth over the last decade, hence require large amounts of material inputs including timber,” said Njuguna.

She said the market’s value chain is characterised by high transaction costs that can be attributed to policy and legal constraints. Due to these constraints, traders seek services of various players along the market value chains especially at border points increasing costs on the operations of transboundary timber trade.

“The constraints include administrative overlaps, insecurity, poor infrastructure, language barriers, and high taxation. The transport costs and taxes or fees were the highest costs loaded onto sawn wood timber exported into the Kenyan markets. The high transaction costs can be reduced with favourable legal environment, better technology deployment and improvement of road infrastructure within the region,” said the Kefri boss.

The value chain includes landowners, merchants, power saw operators, potters, truck owners, government agencies take part in the hardwood timber business.