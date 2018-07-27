Sh700m sanitation boost for Naivasha industrial park

The proposed Industrial Park in Naivasha has received a major boost after the National Treasury allocated Sh700 million for water and sanitation projects.

The funds to be released in this financial year are meant to galvanise water for the project which will also host a dry port and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) terminus.

Cabinet Secretary for Water and Sanitation Simon Chelugui, says the park that will host several industries requires a lot of water and manpower once operational.

He termed the project as one of the government’s top capital intensive project set to increase employment opportunities and spur growth of industries in the country.

“The government has allocated Sh700 million towards water supply to the Naivasha Industrial Park and this has been catered for in the current budget,” he said.

He made the utterances when launching the Sh20 million Karunga water project in Gilgil constituency where over 200 families will benefit in the first phase.

Chelugui at the same time announced that works on the Sh20 billion Malewa Dam project, which would serve residents of Naivasha and Gilgil, had began.

“The design for this project is out and this will offer ample and clean water to residents of the two towns, considered among the fastest growing in the country,” he said.

He also said that the Sh43 billion Itare water project in Kuresoi was still on course with Nakuru Town set to be a major beneficiary.

“We are in advanced talks with the Africa Development Bank to expand the sewerage of Gilgil town and this will be carried out under the Kenya national water programme,” he said.

At the national level, the CS said his ministry was committed to increasing water coverage from the current 60 to 80 per cent in five years.

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari lauded the water project noting that area residents had gone through untold suffering due to acute water shortage.

She said that drilling boreholes across the vast county remained one of her major priorities.

“Residents of this village have for years undergone through untold suffering while searching for water but this crisis is now fully addressed,” she said.