Wanjiru Muigai aka Chiru Digital

One thing most people do not know about you?

That I am a gospel artiste.

Memorable country you have ever been to?

I have not travelled much, but Kenya still stands out for me. There are so many hidden gems that need to be explored.

Best think about being a vernacular digital editor and producer?

You get to interact with people from all walks of life.

The highest moment you have had in your career?

When I covered Kenya’s General Election. I got to interact with many people and got to know some of their opinions. That for sure was a highlight in my career.

Worst moment in your childhood days?

After Class Eight, I could not proceed to high school due to lack of school fees. I was forced to go hustle and pay for myself.

What do you hate most about the current social scene?

I hate pretenders. They smile with you, but talk behind you later.

The most important advice you would give someone in their 20s?

Plan on your future as early as now and do not do things just to please other people.

What’s one thing you hate about the current dating phase?

Many men take women for granted not knowing that they might cause emotional and physiological problems. It is time men manned up.

One type of food that you cannot live without?

Mukimo. Combination of potatoes and githeri.

Sweetest act anyone has ever done for you?

Back when I was about to sit for my Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), my dad paid my fees just at the 11thour when I had already given up.

Best way to relax?

Time out after a busy day at work with my friends.