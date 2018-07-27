Building your own house 

By now you know that building a house is quite handful and may not succeed with little focus. And that it’s not something you wake up into in the morning without having planned way in advance.

Well then, besides shopping around for the possible cost of materials, no matter how excited you are or how frustrated you get about building your home, you will need to know that house building is business and you’re the boss. This means getting the results you want is up to you.

Like a business, you will need a financial plan, which spells out your intentions and identifies the financial requirements as well as the sources of funds. This means working out cost estimates of your construction depending on the available architectural details and cash sources.

To estimate construction costs, you will need architectural plans, which always describe the approach of the business. It will outline how big the house is and what materials it comprises. In addition, you must consider the cost of permits such as building and Nema approvals as well as professional services.

Next on line is identifying your sources of finance. Do you need to borrow from the bank to boost your savings? How much and at what cost? Normally, the bank will need some security (collateral) for borrowings. The easiest collateral is the land on which you are considering to build on. They also need evidence of a stream of capital for servicing the interest on the loan.

A successful completion of the planning stage will move you to the implementation stage or rather the actualising phase. Here is where the construction takes place.

The key pointers here are to ensure that you select a capable contractor. The capacity of the contractor will be judged based on past experience in relation to the project. Nevertheless, rigorous supervision by the consulting team will ensure a realisation of your dream at the highest standards.

Throughout the construction, you need to constantly evaluate whether the outcome of your project is in agreement with your plans, dreams and finances. And if there are any deviations, you have to remember that you can always review.

The writer is managing director, Anka Consultants Ltd, quantity surveyors and project managers. Email: [email protected]