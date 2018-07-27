Cooperative expands in Nanyuki ahead of meeting

Urithi Housing Cooperative Society has acquired another 50 acres near Nanyuki town as its members continue to respond positively to investments in Laikipia county.

Last year, the land-buying and selling cooperative, which is also involved in construction of housing developments, acquired an 84-acre estate dubbed Miliki Central at the border of Nyeri and Laikipia counties.

Urithi managers say availability of affordable land, on-going infrastructural developments such as tarmac roads and provision of electricity, access to leisure and tourism destinations and conducive county and national government policies are attracting investors to Laikipia county.

The society’s marketing director, Kelvin Muthuri, said the new estate, which will be subdivided for sale to members, is ideal for settlement and horticulture. Named The Amara Gardens Nanyuki, the land is located along Nanyuki – Rumuruti road that is earmarked for tarmacking, 15km from Nanyuki town and three kilometres off the Nanyuki – Rumuruti road.

“The property offers breath taking views of Mt Kenya, Aberdare Ranges and the Lolldaiga Hills,” he said.

Meanwhile, the society has launched a programme known as Mavuno Investment aimed at improving its members their standards of living through provision of diversified investment platform that guaranteed continuous supplementary income for a defined period.

According to Urithi Society chairman, Samuel Maina, the project aims at empowering members to boost their incomes. He was speaking while briefing the press in Thika on arrangements for the societies annual general meeting schedule to be held at Hill Top Resort grounds in Nakuru Town tomorrow.