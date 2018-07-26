Tourism Cs Najib Balala suspends six Kws officials

Six senior officials at the Kenya Wildlife Service, KWS have been suspended over their role in the botched translocation of 11 black rhinos to the Tsavo East National Park.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala announced the decision a day after the only surviving rhino out of the 11 that were moved from the Nairobi and Nakuru national parks was left fighting for its life after being attacked by lions.

Independent probe into the death of the rhinos identified multiple stress syndrome intensified by salt poisoning as the main cause of death.