Victoria Cup tees off at Vetlab Club with Kenyan in early lead

Champions Kenya gained four points in the opening round of this year’s Victoria Cup against Uganda at the par 72 Vet Lab Golfs Club course yesterday.

Kenya Amateur Matchplay champion Daniel Nduva and club-mate Agil Is Haq gave Kenya their first point.

They trounced Ugandaan duo Adolf Muhumuza and David Kamulindwa 3-1.

Kenya’s easy victory whch was 6-5 by Dennis Saikwa and Mike Kisia, who beat Uganda skipper Becca Mwanja and Rodel Gaita, followed the opening pair win.

John Karichu and Paul Muchangi beat Uganda’s Cwanyaai Joseph and Herman Mutebi 5-4. In the last match, Edwin Mudanyi and top junior player Mutahi Kibugu posted a 4-3 victory over Richard Baguma and Ronald Rugumayo, for Kenya’s clean sweep.

At the press time, the battle for Four Ball Better Ball format was on course. Kenya, under the Vet Lab professional Ali Kimani, is seeking its straight third victory in the rotational championship whose cup was donated by former Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui now a leading golfer in his own right.

Kenya won the inaugural event in June 2016 at Muthaiga and successful defended the Cup at Entebbe Golf Club, East Africa’s oldest golf club, last year.

Top Kenya’s amateur player, Mudanyi (VetLab), will captain the 10-man team of top amateur golfers in Kenya that consists of Karichu of Limuru Country Club, who currently plays off handicap +1, South Africa-based Nduva (+1), Vet Lab’s Mike Kisia (+2), Limuru’s Muchangi (0), Royal’s Saikwa (0), handicapped golfer Isaac Makhokha of Vet Lab (2).

KGU has also fielded three junior players in a bid to grow the game of golf among the young players in the country.

They include and junior golfers Agil Jamal of Nyali (1) and Muthaiga Golf Club’s duo of Mutahi Kibugu (1) and Zubir Khan (3).

Uganda has fielded a strong team of amateurs, consisting of captain Mwanja Becca, Muhumuza Adolf, Rugumayo Ronald, Mutebi Deco, Cwinyaai, Baguma Richard, Kamulindwa David, Gaita Rodel, Ainamani Abraham and Ochaya Martin.