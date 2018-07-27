Wiyeta crush out after draw with Arc Bishop Njenga leave them third in the group

Lynette Matheka in Eldoret

Football Under 19 girls will have a new champion as defending champions Wiyeta were yesterday eliminated from the 2018 National Secondary School Games at the group stages at Eldoret’s Hill School yesterday.

The Rift Valley heavy weights played for a goalless draw in their last group match against former champions Arch Bishop Njenga to finish third in their pool, with four points, handing Kwale, who won 10-0 against Matuu, their maiden semi-finals berth.

Wiyeta had started the competition on a high, thumping Matuu Memorial 11-0 but went down to a shock 1-0 defeat to Kwale leaving their fate in the hands of Bishop Njenga who, had already qualified for the semis.

The painful exit of the East Africa champions was a joy for Kwale who had lost their opening match 3-1 to Bishop Njenga. This is the second time for Kwale to qualify for the national games. Their first was in 2016 where they lost in all their group matches.

“We came here as underdogs but I believe we have what it takes to win the title. Our win against holders Wiyeta is proof we can carry the day against any opponent. We picked valuable lessons from our participation last year and they have helped us in our campaign here,” said Kwale head coach Mukasa Amboko.

Bishop Njenga meet Nginda in the semis while Kwale lock horns with Kobala.

In boys’ Under 19, St Anthony’s topped Pool A with seven points to book a semis slot where they play Olbolsat. Kakamega who drew 1-1 in their last group match against Ringa to finish second play debutants Dagoretti who emerged top in Pool B.

In Copa Coca-Cola Under-16, national finals debutants Moi Girls Nangili thrashed Materdei High School 3-0 in Group B to ensure progress to the Semis where they play Olympic. The other semi-final will pit Wiyeta against Waa.

In the boys semis, St Anthony’s will play Riyabu High School while St Peter’s Mumias do battle against Upper Hill.

The games will be a culmination of the Under-16 boys and girls tournament with a total of 5,000 schools having registered and participated for a chance to be inaugurated as the national champions.