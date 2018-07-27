Muhuri come out better in ex-champs rugby derby

Former rugby sevens champions Laiser Hill had a perfect start in the ongoing national school games as they picked two wins in their opening fixtures to book a main cup quarters berth with a match to spare.

Having being pooled in the ‘pool of death’ that had 2014 national champions Maseno, East Africa defending champions Muhuri and Rift Valley’s fourth representative Kipsombe, Laiser had their work cut out and they did not dissapoint.

The side started their title campaign against Maseno, picking a 19-10 win in a tightly contested match. The second match was easy for the Kelvin Wambua-coached side as they strolled past Kipsombe in a 31-5 scoreline.

“The matches were tough and Maseno’s match was the ultimate test for us. We managed to grind a win against Kipsombe though not a convincing one. On the third match against Muhuri Muchiri we were not under any pressure and that was good for us,” said coach Wambua.

He added: “We are targeting a top three finish for a chance to play at the East Africa games. Although I have a relatively new squad from the 2016 title winning one, I have confidence in my players and from here we take one match at a time.”

Muhuri were the second team in Pool A to qualify for the quarters after picking a 38-0 win against Kipsombe, a 14-all draw against Maseno and a 7-7 draw against Laiser in the final match.

Last year’s national games silver medalist Chavakali also made it to the quarters after a 41-0 win over Central Regions’ Karima. They equally gave Kaya Tiwi a 45-0 beating to qualify for the quarters with a game to spare.

Eight teams proceeded to the quarters that are being played today with winners booking a semis spot . The finals will be played later in the day.