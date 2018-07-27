Gor striker Tuyisenge crowned SPL’s best in June

Gor Mahia forward Jacques Tuyisenge is the SportPesa/LG/SJAK Player of the Month for June.

Tuyisenge got a unanimous majority vote to beat team-mate Francis Kahata in the poll conducted by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) football committee.

Tuyisenge scored five goals in June as K’Ogalo won as many matches on the trot.

The Rwanda international was awarded Sh100 000, a trophy and a 49-inch LG TV courtesy of the sponsors at Nairobi’s Camp Toyoyo grounds yesterday.

Following another outstanding month that saw them pull clear of their closest challengers Sofapaka, the team got an extra Sh50,000 for their contribution to the player’s June’s exploits.

En route to winning the award, the 27-year-old scored a brace against Nzoia Sugar FC and a goal each against Wazito FC, Ulinzi Stars, Posta Rangers and the winner against SoNy Sugar.“I’m so happy to have been recognised with this award. I have for a long time hoped to win it and it is great to finally get it. I dedicate it to my team-mates who helped me achieve it,” said Tuyisenge.

He added: “I can’t score without their input and they have really been great. Actually, Gor Mahia functions because we are a unit. We play as a team and that is why we are this strong.”

Tuyisenge also hopes to track the absent Elvis Rupia’s 15-goal count and clinch the golden boot this year. He was a runner-up for the gong last year and is the leading contender after Rupia’s departure to Zambia.