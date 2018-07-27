Ushuru face City Stars as Ogai eyes first win

Barry Silah and Viden Ochieng

Leaders Ushuru face a tricky test in the form of Nairobi City Stars as they seek to get a firm grip on their top position in the second tier National Super League (NSL) at Camp Toyoyo grounds today.

With the NSL entering round 23 this weekend, Ushuru are on 45 points just two ahead of Western Stima and three adrift of Nairobi Stima who occupy second and third positions respectively, meaning they cannot afford to drop points.

However, John Amboko’s City Stars, who sit fifth on the 19-team table with 35 points, will not be pushovers as they equally have a mathematical chance of gaining promotion to the top tier. Ushuru come into the match on the back of a 3-0 thrashing of sixth-placed Kenya Police last week and head coach Ken Kenyatta is once again expected to employ an attacking approach led by deadly trio Billy Opwora, Oscar Mbugua and new signing Maxwell Kavel.

Elsewhere, third-placed Nairobi Stima will be out to grab all three points against an inconsistent FC Talanta tomorrow. Coach Ibrahim Shikanda will be encouraged by Talanta’s leaky defence which has conceded 30 goals while losing nine matches out of 22 to sit 14th on the log.

Meanwhile, Western Stima’s interim coach Paul Ogai will be seeking his first win when the club takes on eighth-placed Kibera Black Stars tomorrow.

Stima parted ways with former tactician Richard Mukumbi early this week over inconsistent results as well as losing control of the dressing room and Ogai needs victory to assure his new employers that he deserves the job permanently.

The former SportPesa Premier League team suffered a 4-1 demolition in the hands of top-flight side Sofapaka in a SportPesa Shield tie that proved to be Mukumbi’s nadir and now, Ogai has rallied his charges to stay focused.

“Whatever we might be going through as a team, we must play for a purpose. This is a tricky fixture that calls for caution,” said Mukumbi of the Kibera Black Stars duel.

“Everyone in the team knows exactly what our focus is and we must work towards achieving it,” added Ogai.