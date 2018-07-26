English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Employers urged to set aside space for lactating mothers at workplaces

K24 Tv July 26, 2018
Employers with over 30 female employees have been called upon to provide  breastfeeding space  for their employees in a bid to promote exclusive breastfeeding.

Speaking during a media breakfast meeting held by the ministry  health ahead of breastfeeding week -a week set aside to create awareness on the need to promote exclusive breastfeeding , the head of nutrition and dietetics under the ministry of health Gladys Mugambi said most women discontinue breastfeeding after 4 months ,a move often linked to myths and misconceptions linked with breastfeeding and lack of breastfeeding spaces for working mothers.

The ministry of health now says it is developing guidelines on workplace breastfeeding support to enable employers create a conducive working environment for their lactating employees.

