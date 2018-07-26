Senate, National Assembly clash over Ruaraka land probe

Supremacy wars between the Senate and National Assembly yesterday escalated after Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen accused the latter of engaging in cover-up in the Ruaraka land probe.

Murkomen, who was issuing a statement in the House over accusations that senators were overstepping their mandate, said their colleagues in the National Assembly were jittery because the Senate was exposing some unsettling issues.

“It is becoming apparent that they (NA) are uncomfortable with some pieces of evidence and information in the Ruaraka land,” he said.

“The only conclusion we can make from the noise being made is that those who wanted to cover up the issue are feeling the heat,”he added.

Murkomen said the Constitution only limits the legislative mandate of the senate to county matters but does not limit its oversight and representative mandate.

“This means that the Senate can deliberate on anything and everything under the sun so long as it affects the people of Kenya,” said the Elgeyo Marakwet senator.

Adding his voice, Bungoma senator Moses Wetang’ula said the two Houses need to co-exist within the confines of the constitution.