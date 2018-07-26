MPs threaten to table dissenting sugar probe report

Legislators investigating the multi-billion-shilling sugar scandal differed yesterday and threatened to table a dissenting report in Parliament.

The MPs who have been probing the saga for close to a month now were sharply divided as to how to proceed with their final report after State agencies differed on whether the tested sugar had traces of heavy metals including mercury.

The committee was split into three groups that were advancing their own interests including one that suggested the hiring of an independent tester to carry out fresh studies on the impounded sugar. This is after two other groups failed to agree as to whether the team should write its report based on the current evidence or await Government Chemist official to formally appear before them.

Makueni MP Dan Maanzo threatened to write a dissenting report should the committee doctor the document to suit certain interest.

The committee resolved to summon Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i to appear alongside Chief Government Chemist Ali Gakweli to explain why he withdrew his remarks that sugar is contaminated after preliminary reports from the chemist had indicated that there is presence of mercury.

CS summoned

Committee co-chair and Kieni MP Kanini Kega said Matiang’i, his Principal secretary Karanja Kibicho, and Gakweli had no option but to appear before the committee.

“Tomorrow afternoon we have a meeting with the Interior ministry officials, Government Chemist and the Multi-Agency team,” said Kega.