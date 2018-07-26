County donates desks to Jehova Jire school

The introduction of free primary education in 2003 was a milestone for the country as it gave Kenyan children an opportunity to pursue education.

However, the move saw an influx of pupils to public schools forcing the learners to scramble for the little facilities available.

A spot check by People Daily in most public schools in Nairobi portrays a desolate situation. Jehovah Jire, a public primary school in Kasarani constituency, Nairobi is a perfect example of one such institution.

On Wednesday, People Daily highlighted the plight of 1,262 pupils (604 boys and 658 girls) who are forced to sit on gunny bags for lack of desks.

The expose’ prompted Nairobi County administration to donate 23 desks and chairs that left pupils scrambling for and the deficit overwhelming.

The school is overstretched with the least number of pupils in a class being 75 against the recommended 40. Head teacher John Mwangi said the school was well equipped but was vandalised during the 2017 presidential election.

“The desks and everything else was in perfect shape. However, the school being a polling station, saw everything vandalised in election-related chaos,” said Mwangi.

County Executive Committee for Education (CEC) Janet Ouko said the government is looking into the matter critically.

She said the government was working closely with the management to ensure that pupils’ welfare was improved.