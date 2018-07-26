Civil servants deficit hitting crisis level, PSC reveals

The country is facing a succession crisis in the public service after it emerged that 10, 358 out of the current 62, 368 National government employees, are proceeding on retirement in the next five years.

Yesterday, the Public Service Commission (PSC) admitted the staffing deficit in government offices is hitting crisis levels pegging it on lack of adequate financial resources to fill required positions.

Succession plan

During a morning session with editors at a Nairobi hotel, the PSC hinted that there is no clear succession plan. In the 2018/19 financial year, the PSC is likely to employ an estimated 2, 000 staff, way below the official requirements.

In the 2017/18 financial year, 1, 398 individuals were appointed to various positions in the civil service, out of which 545 were new entrants comprising 344 male and 201 female. In addition, 13 individuals were male persons with disabilities and two female counterparts.

“We recruit for the ministries and other State departments based on the needs. Once they have funds, government agencies approach us to help them fill specific positions after they have advertised,” PSC deputy commission secretary in charge of Technical services, Jane Chege said yesterday when the PSC unveiled a programme for the upcoming 2nd National Dialogue Conference on values and principles in the public service to be held on August 7 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).