Ruto assures Judiciary will get adequate funds

DP says concerns well taken in and that the Executive, Legislature will engage to ensure all arms are resourced

Irene Githinji @gitshee July 26, 2018
Deputy President WIlliam Ruto with Chief Justice David Maraga and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during the opening of the African Bar Association conference at KICC in Nairobi yesterday. PHOTO: DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto has assured the Judiciary that it will be allocated adequate resources to allow it deliver on its mandate.

Speaking when he presided over the opening of the African Bar Association in Nairobi  yesterday, Ruto said as much as there are competing priorities in many areas which also require resources, the Judiciary should not be left behind.

Saying the courts have a significant role to play, the DP said the Judiciary’s concerns are well taken in and that the Executive will engage with the Legislature to ensure all arms are resourced in a manner that enables them to deliver on all their mandates.

“So in the spirit of what the Chief Justice has told us, that where there is information or debate there are solutions. I am sure we will have a solution because we are engaging and we will finally agree that the Judiciary has a significant role to play,” he said.

His remarks came a day after Chief Justice, David Maraga decried of a plot to undermine and ground Judiciary operations through drastic budget cuts.

Ruto has since allayed these fears saying the matter will be looked into.

He cited competing priorities that government has to deal with, which include making water available to some rural homesteads, connecting electricity and road networks.

