Swazuri alleges ouster plot over Ruaraka land xyx

A furious National Land Commission (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri yesterday came out with all guns blazing and alleged a plot to fix him.

He said he—or NLC— did not commit any illegality in the Sh1.5 billion payout for the Ruaraka land hosting two city public schools.

Swazuri reiterated he would not resign over the saga, a ploy by the media and some government officials to push him and NLC commissioners to quit.

Ruaraka High and Drive-In Primary schools occupy the disputed land.

Addressing journalists at NLC headquarters in Nairobi, the chairman maintained his earlier stand that the Ruaraka land is private property, thus the compensation was “valid above board”.

“We will not resign. We are here to work. Those who resign are cowards. Despite the witch-hunt and accusations, the commission will not be intimidated,” he declared.

Responding to declaration by Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed that the payout which was “hastily and illegally” done, Swazuri said records from the Lands ministry indicated that the property was privately owned.

He said as a prove of ownership, on March 28, 1984, the registered owner had objected to the conditional approval of the subdivision by the Nairobi City Council and thus cancelled the request vide a letter dated April 8, 1984.

He said NLC was first seized on the Ruaraka land matter this month after the registered owner of the land—Afrison Export Import Ltd—sought its intervention, complaining that its property had been illegally occupied and that it had contested its occupation more than 30 years without much help.

He said as a constitutional commission mandated, among other function, to resolve protracted disputes on land and spearhead reforms, NLC undertook basic investigations into the complaint and pursued the matter with the Education ministry and the Office of the Attorney General to establish the status of the said land.

Swazuri said the then Education Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i acknowledged the complaint and confirmed that indeed the two schools were built on private land. He formally requested NLC to guide it in the requisite formal process and secure public interest by acquiring the land on which the schools stand.

Similarly, he added, that the AG on July 7, 2018 wrote an advisory opinion to the ministry confirming that the public interest of the schools and the need for compulsory acquisition since the schools were on private land.

“If all these bodies have done their investigations and confirmed in writing that the land is indeed private, why is it then that we have these confrontations? This is pure witch-hunt,” he said.

Swazuri expressed concern that the land in question may have been subdivided, because if a subdivision is approved and all conditions accepted by the applicant, requisite approval fees are applicable and a new survey is undertaken.

“Planning requirements form part of the conditions and may require the applicant to surrender a specified part of the land for public utilities and purposes. Upon surrender a legal instrument known as a Deed of Surrender must be prepared and put on record,” he said.

His remarks contradicts those of CS Amina, who on Monday told the Senate Public Accounts and Investments Committee the land in contention was public surrender land. She also shifted blame from the Education ministry, saying NLC initiated the acquisition.