MP Wamalwa risks de-whipping over Wetang’ula Nasa remarks

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa risks losing his position as Deputy Minority leader in the National Assembly over his party leader Moses Wetang’ula’s claims that the Opposition coalition, Nasa, is dead.

Minority Whip Junet Mohamed (Suna East) gave Wamalwa until Tuesday to issue a statement disassociating himself from the Ford Kenya leader’s remarks.

“I am speaking as the whip, if the statement is not issued, you will see heads roll,” he said.

Junet spoke during a press briefing at Parliament Buildings yesterday, where Nasa legislators told off Wetang’ula and warned him against linking his political woes to Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“Raila is not equal to Wetangula in age, experience and achievements,” he said. “All those holding office have up to Tuesday next week to keep their positions in Parliament.”

Minority Leader John Mbadi Mbadi concurred with Juet, saying: “We know Wetangula is very annoyed after he lost the Senate Minority Leader’s seat. He should accept and move on.”

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala said “Luhya nation has able leaders who are ready to set Nasa agenda”.