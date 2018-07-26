MPs reject Chumo nomination, cite integrity issues

The National Assembly yesterday rejected the nomination of Ben Chumo as Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) chairperson.

MPs welcomed recommendations of House Committee on Finance and National Planning that rejected Chumo (pictured) appointment on grounds of integrity issues.

Committee chairperson Joseph Limo, however, defended the team’s decision to vet the former Kenya Power Managing Director despite facing corruption charges in court.

“This committee does its work without any form of interference. We followed the process and came up with this report,” he said.

In its report, the Finance committee said Chumo had failed the integrity test.

“Having considered the suitability, capacity and integrity of the nominee, and pursuant to Article 250(2) of the Constitution, Sections 5 and 7(11) of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission Act and Section 8(2) of the Public Appointments(Parliamentary Approval) Act, the Committee recommends that the National Assembly rejects the nomination for appointment of Ben Chumo,” the report reads in part.

Leader of Majority Aden Duale the war on corruption can only be won if members rejected nominations of tainted individuals. He defended the President’s move to nominate Chumo.

“What happens between the time the President submits the name and vetting is none of the President’s responsibility,” said Duale.

Leader of Minority John Mbadi demanded to know why the President was not informed that Chumo was under probe during nomination.

“We may need to ask the President and the people around him to do background check ,” he said.