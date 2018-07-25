At least 40,000 people to be evicted from Mau in 2nd phase

A humanitarian crisis looms in the expansive Mau forest catchment area after the government issued notice for the commencement of the 2nd phase of exercise targeting 40,000 illegal settlers.

Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya who said the exercise is being done on the basis of boundaries set up in 2008 asked 7,989 households allowed to settle on the forest in 2009 to surrender their titles for verification before the next phase of evictions kicks-off.

Natembeya spoke even as the environment court declined to issue orders to stop the evictions following a petition filed by Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony.