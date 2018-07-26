Carrot and stick politics has bred Mau crisis

Mau Forest Complex is once again in the news, and for all the wrong reasons. It has to do with another round of eviction of squatters by the government, leading us to the throes of another political crunch.

Has it occurred to you that in recent years, environmental voices on the Mau have been drowned by the political hubbub? Never mind that, for instance, flooding witnessed in Narok county in recent years is a direct result of Mau’s deforestation.

Generally, the consequences of Mau’s damage will be felt far and wide, now and in the future. But as things stand, it is all about whether the political equation in the larger Rift Valley adds up to the expected sum total.

Mau, being the political hot potato it is, the fresh evictions have raised political temperatures. The exercise has rubbed certain Rift Valley members of parliament the wrong way, with hitherto foes in the region apparently closing ranks over the issue.

Now, you have to understand the motivation behind those who hived off and allocated chunks of the forest in the first place, while there were alternatives with fewer ramifications. Obviously, they must have undertaken an environmental impact assessment, or a semblance of it, on the impact of deforestation in the area.

The saga dates back to the days of Kanu administration when allegiances were bought using the country’s resources. Mau Forest became a victim of this state of affairs, as the government of the day lacked options. It was akin to selling our national birth right for political expediency.

I am a cynic, I know! However, let me put it this way. I do not take things at face value. As a trained journalist and critical thinker, I analyse issues and try to decipher the underlying cause and effect of actions by various players in any situation.

Therefore, my take is that as it has happened before, nothing much will ultimately come out of the recent action on the Mau. The evictions, while they have excuses of environmental concerns, are overridden with political overtones. It is about diminishing the clout of a certain political clique by destabilising its constituents.

I know I am alone here! Nearly everyone I have talked to about this issue has gleefully joined the lynch mob of those opposed to the haphazard and heartless evictions. But if we are honest with ourselves, we should see that history will repeat itself.

The Mau crisis is symptomatic of what is fundamentally wrong with this country where, as former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga would have it, cartels rule. They are the ones who decide where the country goes, regardless of any expert advice or even common sense.

***

Now, no one doubts the need to have a clean and organised city. So I fully support the ongoing demolitions of illegal structures dotting Nairobi. In addition to being an eyesore, they are also totally unhygienic. However, as fate would have it, the exercise will get bogged down in politics.

While the demolished structures on planned roads may not see the light of day again, those in the estates will slowly creep back. What Nairobi, and all other urban centres, needs is spaces for everyone. You do not just throw people out of places where they have earned their livelihoods for years with no alternative.

Let all counties dedicate areas where the jua kali and small businesses can also survive and thrive.

Writer is the Executive Director, Centre for Climate Change Awareness—[email protected]