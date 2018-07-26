Don’t forget the disabled during emergencies

Tanya Maringo

The plight of persons with disabilities is never more precarious than in time of disasters.

The 11th Article of the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UN CRPD) states: “Parties shall take, in accordance with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, all necessary measures to ensure the protection and safety of persons with disabilities in situations of risk, including situations of armed conflict, humanitarian emergencies and the occurrence of natural disasters.”

All humanitarian actors need to mainstream disability if they are to effectively respond to crises and adhere to the principles of this article.

The Kenya government and humanitarian agencies have tried to incorporate inclusive activities as part of humanitarian response. This has, however, proven difficult to guarantee especially in times of crisis.

Persons living with disabilities (PWDs) are often overlooked in the contingency planning, assessment, design and delivery of humanitarian relief.

For the past two years, Kenya has moved from one emergency to the next, each reflecting the acute need for efficient disaster response. Even as parts of the country was still experiencing the impacts of a debilitating drought at the beginning of March, torrential rains wreaked havoc, resulting in floods that killed at least 170 people and displaced about 300,000.

Discrimination against people with disabilities is felt more acutely in the provision of humanitarian assistance in all phases of a crisis. In some cases, the services are too far to reach or inaccessible due to limited information sharing strategies which ultimately leave vulnerable populations neglected during crises.

Children and the elderly living with disabilities experience a double risk. They more susceptible to abandonment, especially in mobile populations and are often exposed to risks such as violence, neglect and abuse. Women and girls with disabilities are also more exposed.

A 2015 study conducted by Humanity and Inclusion, formerly Handicap International, indicates 75 per cent of persons with disabilities living in emergency contexts reported lack of adequate access to basic assistance such as water, shelter, food or health with humanitarian relief and assistance delivery mechanisms failing to reach them.

Emergency situations also generate an increased number of people who experience disability owing to new injuries and the collapse of medical services or rehabilitative care, which may result in permanent disabilities owing to delayed or non-treatment of injuries.

While the number of the death or displaced by recent disasters may be in the public domain, little is known about how many were disabled during the disasters and what support they need to ensure they are able to move on with their lives.

The government should effectively support humanitarian agencies in mainstreaming disability within this context through adopting recommended commitments into its legal framework.

First, it should commit to train persons with disabilities and caregivers on preparedness in risk and emergency situations. Government training policies should also include a clause on disability inclusion which will also encompass capacity building of county leaders and decision makers who can help in mainstreaming and referral of disability cases.

Secondly, implement measures to ensure PWDs can access justice and challenge discrimination including through the provision of legal aid. Establish codes of conduct, protection policies, transparent decision making and reporting mechanisms for the delivery of assistance.

Finally, commit to reinforce and strengthen the coordination mechanisms with the government, Disabled People Organisations and other actors.

If recent meteorological reports are anything to go by, Kenya is likely to face more erratic climatic conditions which make implementation of disaster response and resilience mechanisms more urgent. We must ensure that we #Leave No One Behind.

—The writer is a project officer at Humanity and Inclusion