Call to dissolve Nyamira government

People Daily July 26, 2018
Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama. Photo/File

Evans Nyakundi

Some Nyamira residents are calling for the immediate dissolution of the County government for failing to address rampant corruption and leadership wrangles which they say are hampering service delivery.

They say for the last six months,  services have been hampered by graft and the wrangles, adding that the issue has been  compounded by the absence of Governor John Nyagarama, who has been abroad for treatment.

Led by a human rights activist Shem Okeri, the residents said the leadership has failed to deliver. He claimed a few connected individual were enriching themselves through tenders.

