Time to run counties like business enterprises

Oliver Mwenda

Given the substantial amount of taxpayers’ money allocated to county governments, isn’t it time we considered them as 47 business units? Wouldn’t it be appropriate to apply to them the same standards used in gauging the efficacy and success of businesses?

Just like in business, counties should be judged on how efficiently they utilise resources. They should come up with strategies that increase productivity by becoming leaner, more resilient and more competitive by generating more value from resources.

Much like businesses, there will never be enough resources to meet needs. The difference is how private sector views efficiency not just as a cost management issue but also a strategic opportunity to reinvent structures and processes to optimise value to customers and shareholders.

The principle of not spending what you don’t have should apply to county governments. According to the controller of budgets, counties owe suppliers, creditors and contractors close to Sh90 billion. Piling debts in counties is made worse by limited transparency.

It is often said that business problems require business solutions. To restructure or not to restructure their debts is a question county governments will have to face. Debt restructuring is inevitable if we are to avert a financial crisis in the counties.

The rising wage bill occasioned by a bloated workforce is a pressing issue. Public services need to be better, quicker and cheaper. For this to happen, a professional and competent human resource is needed.

There is, however, a shortage of professionals willing to work in counties due to lower remuneration and the risks that come with working in a political environment.

To maximise output, counties have to attract and retain competent professionals and instil professionalism in staff conduct.

Bureaucracy remains a bottleneck to effective service delivery in counties. Just like in business, the key consideration is to put the needs of customers first and to figure out how to deliver the best services.

Decision making ought not to be laborious and time consuming. Public participation and the oversight role played by county assemblies can slow down what we have to pay for democracy. Just like in business where board members approve or disapprove the CEO’s strategies, governors need to develop strategies that can pass the test of county assemblies and citizens’ scrutiny.

The burden placed on county governments is heavy. That is why they should consider the outsourcing model used in the private sector. Outsourcing will enable counties to concentrate on specific areas and allow the private sector to conduct activities which they have specific specialty in.

Outsourcing, however, carries risks especially corruption and conflict of interest. This is where transparency and accountability mechanisms have to be put in place.

Managing counties as one would run a business is the best way to make devolution a success.

—The writer comments on county governance