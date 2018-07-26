Auditor exposes Judiciary cash flaws

The Judiciary is on the spot over financial impropriety after the Auditor-General unearthed financial irregularities on its expenditure for the year ending June 2017.

The audit queries emerge a day after Chief Justice David Maraga lamented about budget cuts this financial year (2018/19) saying delivery of justice would be adversely affected.

In a report released yesterday, Office of the Auditor General (OAG) disclosed the inability by the justice arm of government to account for money allocated or provide plausible explanation and documentation on how it spent public money running into millions of shillings.

According to the OAG , the Judiciary failed to comply with Public Finance Management Act (2012) in dispensing allocated in the 2016/17 financial year and that the independent government arm failed to spend money allocated to it in a “lawfully and in an effective way”.

The Auditor-General points out that the Judiciary could not provide an explanation as to why there is a variance between the manual bank reconciliation statement and the unsigned electronic Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) reconciliation statement.

“No explanation has been provided for the variance and why the unsigned IFMIS bank reconciliation statement was attached to the financial statements. In the circumstances, the accuracy and completeness of the cash equivalents balance of Sh5.06 billion as at June 30, 2017, cannot be confirmed.”

At the same time, this arm of the government was unable to provide vouchers or supporting documents for expenditure amounting to Sh961.3 million. However, Judiciary staff claimed that the original documents have been carted away by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation of the Group Personal Insurance scheme. The report also accuses Judiciary of failing to remit tax bill of Sh125 million, which included withholding tax of Sh29 million and accrued penalties and interest of Sh96 million.

Further tax due from employer contributions was not recovered and remitted to Kenya Revenue Authority as required.

“Management have not explained failure to remit the withheld taxes,” read the report.

OAG auditors also found out that the Judiciary bank balances held by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and other commercial fell short by Sh356.4 million.

Another balance of Sh3.68 billion relating to various commercial banks is not supported by cashbook entries, bank statements and certificates. As a result, the accuracy and validity of the balance could not be confirmed.

Judiciary was also unable to provide plausible explanation why they have not cleared bank reconciliation statements for payment receipts amounting to Sh1.6 million and payment totaling Sh70.8 million.

According to the report, OAG could not confirm the accuracy and completeness of Judiciary financial statements after auditors noted that there is a variance of Sh80.6 million between the financial statement balances and the ledger balances.

The report has also put to task the Judiciary to explain the whereabouts of Sh124.5 million, which is the difference between the cash in a deposit account and accounts payable balance.

Also the transfer to other government units reflected a balance of Sh698.4 million but this amount does not tally with ledger balance figure of Sh545.4 million. Judiciary was not able to account for the difference of Sh153 million.

On Tuesday, Maraga faulted Parliament for drastically cutting the Judiciary budget from the Sh31.2 billion they had sought to Sh14.5 billion. Although it had asked for Sh19.8 billion for recurrent expenditure, the money was slashed to Sh13.3 billion whereas the Sh11.4 billion they had sought for development was cut to Sh4 billion.

“The main consequence of these drastic cuts is that more than 70 court construction projects will, without doubt, stall. This is more so because the World Bank funding, through which 29 of the projects are financed, expires in December and there seems to be no willingness to extend it,” Maraga said.

But the Auditor-General indicts Judiciary for only spending Sh231.5 million out of the Sh962.4 million budgeted for the construction of 55 projects. An audit sample of six of the construction projects revealed that all the sampled projects had stalled despite payments made to the respective contractors.

Also highlighted by the Auditor-General were pending bills amounting to Sh655.2 million for both the recurrent and development budget that were carried forward to the 2017/18 financial year.

Additionally, the report faults the Judiciary for providing a list of bills without supporting details such as contracts, certificates of works done and certified, invoices and delivery notes as appropriate.