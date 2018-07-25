Nairobi County Gov’t donates desks to Jehovah Jire Pri. School

The Nairobi County Government has donated 23 desks to Jehovah Jire Primary School in Njiru , Kasarani constituency a day after K24tv highlighted the plight of pupils who are forced to use gunny bags to sit on cold floors.

But despite a pledge to deliver more desks to the institution beginning this Thursday most of the affected pupils including the ones we highlighted on Tuesday were still using the improvised desks as the ongoing cold weather continues to bite.