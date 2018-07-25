English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Public outcry over the shortage of SHS.50 notes

K24 Tv July 25, 2018
The public has raised alarm over the shortage of fifty shilling denomination notes across the country  with most of the notes in circulation said to be worn out.

The outcry comes barely two months after Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge assured Kenyans that the bank has released a new consignment of 50 shilling notes in order to address the shortage.

But as our reporter Grace Kuria established, the impact  is yet to be felt.

