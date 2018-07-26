Kenya’s dairy products most expensive in EA

Nicholas Waitathu

Dairy farmers in Kenya spend twice as much money to produce one litre of milk compared to counterparts in the East African region.

Chief Administrative Secretary Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Andrew Tuimur estimates that the cost of producing one litre of milk range from Sh20 to Sh25 compared to Sh10 in neighbouring countries.

Cost of production

“Kenyan farmers incur a higher cost of production due to the nature of our dairy sector which is more labour intensive,” said Tuimur. He said neighbouring countries have cheaper and adequate animal feeds ingredients including maize, wheat, sunflower cake and cotton seed cake.

“In Uganda and Tanzania, production of maize is relatively cheap compared to Kenya where fertiliser and other components like electricity, water, and fuel are more expensive,” said Tuimur.

Further, Director of Livestock Production Julius Kiptarus said in an interview that unlike her neighbours, Kenya also lacks other adequate livestock feeds ingredients such as soybeans, cotton seed cake, wheat and sunflower cake.

“Livestock feeds attract higher taxes in Kenya compared to neighbouring making locally produced feeds more expensive,” Kiptarus said. For example, farm-gate prices of milk stands at a minimum of Sh35 per litre while half a litre of processed milk stand at between Sh50 and Sh60 respectively. In Tanzania and Uganda, half a litre of milk goes for less than Sh50 and Sh40 respectively.

Kenya Livestock Producers Association chief executive officer Patrick Kimani estimates the cost of production in the entire industry at 60 per cent compared to where it ranges from 20 per cent to 30 per cent. Land shortage and inefficiencies along the animal feeds production chain in preservation of fodder are also major challenges in the region. This is further compounded by supply of substandard animal feeds by unscrupulous traders, thus affecting productivity of livestock.

Tuimur said new strategies are being fast-tracked to lower the cost of production while encouraging farmers to start producing their own feeds by sourcing and using the right components.

