Israel to train 118 youth on new agricultural innovations

Government’s efforts to woo youth into agriculture have received support from Israel as the latter has agreed to train youth on new innovations in the next three years.

Agriculture chief administrative secretary (CAS) Andrew Tuimur (pictured) yesterday, on behalf of the Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri unveiled the 118 university graduates who have been selected to attend an 11-month practical training course in Israel.

The scholarship programme, Kiunjuri said, is designed to supplement currents efforts being undertaken to enhance food security.

“Once the trainees are back in the country, they will work with the ministry to guarantee actualisation of the food and nutrition security pillar of the Big Four agenda,” said Kiunjuri.

Training of the university graduates is part of an agreement “The Jerusalem Declaration” or the “Declaration on Collaboration in Water and Irrigation, signed between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu early 2016.

The training of the youth is part of the six-year Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Agency for International Development Practical Training Programme offered by Israel.

Kiunjuri said since its inception in 2016, some 326 students have been trained under the biannual five-week training at the Arava International Center for Agriculture Training (AICAT).

He said explained that the 11 months’ internship programme is expected to enhance the skills of fresh graduates and provide an opportunity of a mindset change that will ensure dedication, commitment and persistence at work for each one of them.

“The 100 per cent Food and Nutrition Security Pillar is crucial for the other three pillars on manufacturing, health and housing to succeed,” said Kiunjuri.

He added: “To achieve these goals requires a well-trained, committed and energetic human resource in addition to concerted efforts through the collaboration and coordination of all our initiatives. I have also been informed that a significant part of the training prepares interns to become successful entrepreneurial farmers.”

Israeli Ambassador to Kenya Noah Gal Gendler commended recent efforts by the Kenya government to stimulate more growth in the agriculture sector. Gendler assured of his government support through intensive trainings, research and technological advancements.