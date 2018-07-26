MCAs petition Uhuru on paralysed children case

Two Busia Members of County Assembly (MCAs) have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and help 28 children who were paralysed after receiving injections at Akichelesit Dispensary in Teso North Sub-county get specialised treatment. Angurai South MCA Grace Tata and her Malaba South Ward counterpart David Kokonya said despite receiving treatment in several hospitals they have not recovered.

Addressing the press in Busia town, they said the children have started developing strange complications forcing them to dropout of school.

“The children have been in and out of hospital for the last three years. Some parents have even sold their land to get money for medication,” said Tata.

Last year, Kokonya tabled a motion in the Assembly requesting that the affected children be compensated but after the motion was adopted unanimously, the Executive has failed to execute it.

He also said the court last year ruled that the children should be compensated Sh40 million but the county government has not honoured the ruling.

Deputy Speaker Lawrence Murunga, however, said the children will be paid this year when the money will be factored in the 2018/19 budget.