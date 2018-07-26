Features

PrideInn to open another city boutique hotel in Mombasa

Harrison Kivisu July 26, 2018
Local hotel chain PrideInn Hotels and Conferencing is set to open a Mombasa city centre branch.

The launch of the new outlet later this month comes soon after the acquisition of Flamingo Hotel by PrideInn Beach Hotel and SPA in Shanzu, North Coast of Mombasa late last month.

To boost its conferencing facilities, the new city boutique hotel has three conference rooms that can comfortably fit up to 500 people.  “Investing in this new hotel within Mombasa CBD has been an uphill task, mainly due to the cost incurred in quality of interior finishes which we are determined to keep it world class,” said PrideInn Group managing Director, Hasnain Noorani.

Renovation plans involved constructing all the 33 spacious rooms, landscaping the outdoor areas, creating a new open plan reception area, modernising the conferencing and social banqueting facilities and offering a completely new business lounge.

“The idea of renovating this hotel came from the demand in hosting conferences, banquet dinners and business travellers coming to Mombasa. We are proudly promoting Mombasa as a meeting, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) destination and most importantly the costal heritage,” said Noorani.

In a spun of six years, PrideInn now operates eight branches in Kenya, five of which are located at the Coast and three in Nairobi. Branches in Nairobi are located on Lantana Road, Raphta road and along Westlands Road.

PrideInn’s expansion at the Coast comes amid increased competition from big players in the hotel industry. The Kenyan hospitality industry has of late experienced a squall of construction and renovation activities as traditional hotels try to salvage their position in the wake of stiff competition from local and global brands.

