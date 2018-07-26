Japanese runner Takuya takes speed training to Nyahururu

David Macharia

A top Japanese marathoner, Noguchi Takuya has camped in Nyahururu to train for the new season and aim at improving his personal best times.

Thirty-year-old Takuya whose (personal best) PB in marathon is 2:08.59 set when winning Gold Coast marathon last year, will be in Nyahururu for three months to hone his speed and endurance.

“The reason I preferred Nyahururu is because I feel at home since there are many runners who are friendly and many runners from here also reside in Japan,” Takuya said yesterday after a speed work session at the High Altitude Nyahururu stadium.

The latest event he competed in was at Gold Coast, Australia where he finished fourth (2:10.15) in the race won by Kenyan Kenneth Mungara in 2:09:49, his third victory in the race.

Takuya who is married and expecting his first child said apart from camping in Nyahururu to improve his speed and endurance, he is also shaping up for time trial in 10,000m in Japan later in the year. He will be seeking to return good time.

His PB in marathon puts him among top ten marathoners in his home country.

His best time in half marathon is 62:21, a time that does not put him among the best in Japan.