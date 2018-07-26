Hockey league shapes up for entertaining dash to finish

Butali Warriors defeated Wazalendo 2-1 at the City Park stadium to take back command of the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s premier league standings.

The 10th match handed Butali with their ninth win this season to level with rivals Kenya Police at the number of wins with both at 27 amassed points but Butali top the log courtesy of five points difference.

Vincent Odhiambo proved himself to be the live wire of the match to score both goals for the warriors to deny Wazalendo points to leave them perched third on the log with a total of 19 points from 11 matches.

Commenting on their return to the lead, Butali team manager Kamal Sembi lauded his players for earning them the right to control the league from the top.

“The players played to instructions and we earned ourselves three points which sends us back to the top of the standings. Coming off a 2-0 win over Nakuru in the other weekend, the team was mentally prepared to uphold our good run,” said Sembi. In the second men premier league fixture played at the same venue, Strathmore Gladiators overcame USIU-A 2-1 in a thrilling varsity derby to collect three precious points to remain fifth on the log with 16 points, falling short by a point to level with fourth-placed Green Sharks.

Western Jaguars tasted a win for the first time this season, crushing Nakuru 2-0 for three fresh points which unfortunately sparked no changes at the log, leaving the Jaguars 11th on the log, with two points behind 10th placed Nakuru.

Meanwhile, USIU-A women team traded places with Chase Amira after the students 5-1 in their ongoing women’s premier league fixtures.

USIU-A climbed a place to settle at third place following the win as the loser of the fixture dropped to sit fourth. The students are on a 10 points run while Sliders remained fifth with five points.

The Women’s Premier league standings remained at the command of the defending champions Telkom with 18 points while Strathmore Scorpions follow closely with 15 points.

In the men’s super league competition, Impala, Mvita and Kabarak University bagged wins in their respective matches to effect minimal changes on the log.