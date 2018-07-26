Cheptil face Nyakach in do-or-die volleyball clash

Lynette Matheka in Eldoret

Last year’s volleyball girls finalists Cheptil and debutants Nyakach lock horns today in a do-or-die match that will decide who proceeds to the semi-finals of the ongoing Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) term two games in Eldoret.

The two sides are tied on three points, after one victory apiece, in pool B. However, holders Kwanthanze who have qualified for the finals with a match to spare against the fourth-placed Tetu who are yet to register a win.

Having lost the opening match to the defending champions, Cheptil picked themselves up to post 3-0 straight sets win against Tetu (25-8, 25-7 and 25-10).

On their part, Nyakach had a perfect start where they beat Tetu 3-0 in their opening fixture, but their fairy tale was put to a halt as they lost yesterday’s match against Kwanthanze 3-0 ( 25-11, 25-19, 25-16).

“We are glad for the win but my players know how crucial tomorrow’s (today) match is. We are leaving nothing to chance and having played Nyakach in a tournament recently, we are aware of their strengths and weaknesses and we will capitalise on that,” said Cheptil head coach Ann Birgen said.

Despite the mismatch in matters experience, Nyakach head coach Kenneth Owino is confident his charges can hold their own against the opponent irregardless of their reputation. “We are going for nothing short of a win. My players were shaky against the holders so i have to build their confidence going in to this match and we will win,” he expressed.

In boys’ category, last year’s silver medallists and former champions Malava are through to the semis after maintaining an unbeaten run downing Mogonga 3-0 (15-25,20-25,24-26) and Karega by a similar straight set victory of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-20.

With Malava’s position sealed, Karega and Mogonga take on each other in a mtch that has all the ingredients of a thriller as both teams fight for the remaining slot to grace the semis. Karega won their opening match 3-1 against Gatunga before losing to Malava yesterday while Mogonga lost to Malava in their opener before their win against Gatunga yesterday.