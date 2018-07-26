Under-dogs Kwale Girls stun champions Wiyeta at school games

Lynette Matheka and Emmanuel Masinde

A witty Elizabeth Kioko loop that beat goalkeeper Diana Tembesi in the 36th minute, was enough for Kwale Girls to pull off the biggest surprise so far of the on going Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) Term Two games in Eldoret when they stunned favourites Wiyeta 1-0 in a thrilling pool A encouter.

With Kwale coming to the match as the underdogs against defending champions Wiyeta, just a day after Wiyeta had walloped Matuu Memorial 11-0 to show their intentions in the competition, all pundits expected a one-sided match in favour of the champions, but the coastal side disappointed the form books.

With the win, Kwale revived their hopes of reaching the semi-finals but still have a mathematical chance. The side will be hoping that Wiyeta lose their match against Archbishop Njenga, failure to which they will have the herculean task of producing an almost impossible result of beating their next opponents by more than 12 goals to cancel out Wiyeta’s current goal difference and also hope that Wiyeta doesn’t score against Bishop Njenga.

Archbishop Njenga put seven past Matuu to book a semi final berth, having won Tuesday’s match 3-1 against Kwale.

In boys’ under 19, pool B remains open as leaders Dagoretti are tied at four points with Shimba Hills while Olbolsat are third on two points. With Shimba playing Dagoretti in today’s matches, a loss for either will hand Olbolsat a chance to slide in to the semis if they post a win against North Eastern’s Tarbaj who remain winless.

Meanwhile, St Anthony ‘s Boys qualified for the semi-finals after they won their first two matches during under 16 Copa Coca-Cola Schools championships at Hill School grounds in Eldoret.

The team representing Rift Valley region defeated Kinondo from Coast region 2-1 in a thrilling match that threatened to go either way. In the first half both teams were not able to get any goals as they went to the break tied 0-0.

The victors broke the deadlock in the 54th minute through Ansar Shamun after being released by Kennedy Mwenda. Three minutes later Lynoh Otieno from St Anthony handled the ball inside the box and Kinodo striker Omari Mwazenge made no mistake from the penalty spot to level the scores at 1-1.

St Anthony captain Cedric Muchina was added the tally in the 69th minute, nodding in a corner taken by Dan Odhiambo to seal their victory.

“We are very happy for today’s win and we thank our principal and school management for their support,” said Muchina.

Head coach George Owoko said they took each game as a final in order to avoid any surprises and plan to maintain the same attitude to the end.