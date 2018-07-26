Team Kenya target third straight win of Victoria Cup as action begins at Vet Lab

Kenya’s Edwin Mudanyi is confident the team will win this year’s Victoria Cup golf tournament and make it three in a row as the high-profile competition pitting hosts Kenya and neighbours Uganda tees off this morning at the par 72 Vet Lab Golf Club.

Mudanyi, currently playing off scratch and a member of the nine-man Kenya national team, said the team is in good spirits and going by the low handicaps of the players, Uganda stood a slim chance of shocking the hosts.

“We have all that is needed to win the Victoria Cup for the third year in a row. Kenya won the first edition at Muthaiga Golf Club in 2016, then went ahead to win the second one at Entebbe Golf Club in Uganda last year and we are keen to continue with the trend this year,” said Mudanyi after a final practice session at the competition venue yesterday.

He added: “The course is in a great shape at the moment, it’s a championship course. The fairway is a bit dry but good for play. The greens are fast, but we know how to navigate them because we have been practicing on them for the last two weeks now.”

Mudanyi said the hosts have a slight advantage over the visitors, owing to the fact that they have a good knowledge of the course having, practised there ahead of the event and that local fans’ support would be a morale boost for them.

Uganda, who arrived in the country on Monday, have had a feel of the course once before today’s tee-off.

Multiple golfer of the year John Karichu of Limuru Country Club, who currently plays off handicap +1 will lead the team that consist of Mudanyi, South Africa-based Daniel Nduva (+1), Vet Lab’s Mike Kisia (+2), Limuru’s Paul Muchangi (0), Royal’s Dennis Saikwa (0), def golfer Isaac Makhokha of Vet Lab (2) and junior golfers Agil Jamal of Nyali (1) and Muthaiga duo of Mutahi Kibugu (1) and Zubir Khan (3).

Uganda have a team of 10 players and will be captained by Becca Mwanja.

Action begins with four foursomes matches this morning, then four, four ball better ball matches in the afternoon. On Saturday, there will be subsidiary and singles.