Controversial Longonot race led to Ndegwa’s suspension

Athletics Kenya has suspended beleaguered Professional Athletes Association of Kenya (PAAK) secretary Julius Ndegwa (pictured) for gross misconduct and bringing the sport into disrepute.

In a letter copied to International Association Athletics Federations (IAAF) and Kenya Police Service, Ndegwa has been banned from any athletics activities in the country, including representing active runners on any platform anywhere.

The letter, dated June 12 notes that the outspoken Ndegwa, who rounded athletes to stage a siege at the AK headquarters in 2015 organised a non-sanctioned Mountain Climbing Race in Longonot early this year without following due diligence. Ndegwa, a fifth-tier middle-distance athlete, has further been accused of not following the laid down rules to make his grievances known at any athletics forum.

In the letter, Ndegwa has been banned from speaking on behalf of any athlete or representing any local runner anywhere in the country or taking part in any AK organised event. The ban includes attending competitions and stakeholders meetings.

At the same time, suspended Nairobi branch treasurer Patrick “Pak” Kariuki has sought legal redress after he was banned from all athletics activities in the country after an altercation that led to a court case.

The case, in which Kariuki allegedly physically assaulted a NEC member at Riadha House last year, was to be settled out of court.